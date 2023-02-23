Hutton and Stone

AUDACY and UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS will offer AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT's "ROB AND HOLLY," hosted by ROB STONE and HOLLY HUTTON and presently heard on 20 AUDACY stations, to Country radio stations nationwide, starting MONDAY (2/27). The show will be delivered in content segments so affiliates can program their own music. The show is the third AUDACY daypart show to be offered nationally under the company's deal with UNITED STATIONS (NET NEWS 10/17/22), joining "KATIE & COMPANY" and "THE ED LOVER EXPERIENCE."

AUDACY EVP/Head of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO said, “ROB and HOLLY are extremely talented, and their daily show has been a fantastic asset for our Country brands. We’re excited to see their engaging program expand into other markets and know participating stations will enjoy the same success we have seen.”

UNITED STATIONS SVP/Content and Affiliations STEFAN JONES added, “We’ve seen increasing demand for content-driven, customizable segmented shows that have demonstrated success in major markets and ROB and HOLLY have the appeal, the talent and the skills to really win everywhere.”

