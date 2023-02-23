(L – R) Propst, Willard, Flanders and Woods

Music industry veterans LEE WILLARD and MIKE FLANDERS have launched ENTERACT ENTERTAINMENT, a NASHVILLE-based management, publishing and label services company. WILLARD and FLANDERS will lead ENTERACT as co-President, while BLAKE PROPST joins the company as Dir./A&R for the music and publishing division, and TYLER WOODS joins as Dir./Digital Marketing and Creative Services.

ENTERACT aims to build a boutique management, publishing and label services company that focuses on great songwriters, stellar songs and emerging talent. The company's first client is CRAIG WAYNE BOYD, who just released “One Line Away,” on FEBRUARY 14th.

WILLARD has more than 22 years of experience in the entertainment business, and is the longtime manager of Country legend and GRAND OLE OPRY star BILL ANDERSON. WILLARD is also manager for comedian RENO COLLIER. WILLARD’s career in NASHVILLE has spanned more than two decades, including roles as tour manager, song plugger, publisher, music video producer, film producer, and television producer, in addition to artist management.

FLANDERS, a producer, songwriter, and co-founder of PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL music publishing, will be running day-to-day for ENTERACT PUBLISHING. In the 1980s and 1990s, FLANDERS achieved acclaim in his native Australian market, first as a staff songwriter with WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC, then as a producer for Alternative and Pop acts. He moved to the USA in 2007 to head up PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, where he built a healthy publishing catalog of more than 1,100 songs while also having administration on 12 other existing catalogs.

WILLARD commented, “I’ve had the idea to build ENTERACT for several years, and now is the time to launch this new management, publishing and label services company. I’m incredibly proud to partner with MIKE FLANDERS, who’s had a long history of success as a producer and publisher. My vision was to create a company that can operate on multiple levels with a diverse roster of songwriters and artists. When there’s an artist with a project that we like, we’re in a position to move quickly, develop, cultivate and bring it to market. I’ve seen too many companies that move at a snail’s pace, and projects can become irrelevant while waiting for mountains to move. We’ve created a model that is lean, nimble and can react in real time and move quickly, all while maintaining quality and delivering results for our talent.”

