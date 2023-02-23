New Radio Deal

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F and Sports KZNS-A-F (KSL SPORTS ZONE 1280/97.5)/SALT LAKE CITY will air REAL SALT LAKE soccer in English this season and ALPHA MEDIA Regional Mexican KDUT (LA GRAN D 102.3)/SALT LAKE CITY will continue to air the MLS side’s matches. DAVID JAMES and JAY NOLLY will call the matches in English and NELSON MORAN will call the Spanish language broadcasts.

“BONNEVILLE has long been proud to partner with REAL SALT LAKE -- our streaming deal from early 2018 was innovative both locally and across the soccer and digital television industries,” said BONNEVILLE/SALT LAKE CITY EVP/Content and Media Operations and KSL SPORTS GM TANYA VEA. “Our two companies are and have been uniquely aligned, sharing deep roots in Utah and now expanding our focus to serve not just local audiences but RSL fans around the world with both gameday and ancillary content featuring DAVID JAMES, JAY NOLLY, the RSL SHOW personalities and the entire KSL SPORTS ecosystem.”

“Our radio presence on various BONNEVILLE platforms for REAL SALT LAKE games is a tremendous opportunity to bring our club to a greater audience of both current and potential fans across an incredible broadcast footprint,” said RSL Pres. JOHN KIMBALL. “The BONNEVILLE radio group -- especially KSL NEWSRADIO and the KSL SPORTS ZONE -- boast strong reach and omnipresent signals across the INTERMOUNTAIN WEST, and the addition of RSL radio carriage to our existing partnership with KSL’s digital side will only further enhance the overall experience for all RSL fans -- existing and new, casual and hard-core.”

“I am looking forward to a new opportunity this season calling RSL on radio, and am quite excited to see PABLO MASTROENI’s vision for the Club continue to evolve this season,” said JAMES, who also hosts mornings on KSL SPORTS ZONE. “I’m very happy to remain involved in bringing RSL soccer to the fans all over UTAH and beyond, with the radio call requiring me to be more descriptive so that listeners can picture what is happening. This will certainly be a season worth following for the CLARET-AND-COBALT.”

“I’m extremely excited to remain a part of the club and make the transition to KSL RADIO,” said NOLLY, who has been calling RSL games for nine seasons on various media. “RSL was the team that drafted me, this club is very close to my heart; it’s home for my family and I am honored to stay close to the club. I couldn’t be more excited for the season to kick off, especially in VANCOUVER, my second home. Every year I’ve been lucky to spend some time filling in on TV with DAVID JAMES -- he is a gracious play-by-play partner -- and I know we are going to have fun with the fans this year. RSL is a playoff contender, the team has been methodical with its additions, the growth of the core, and getting (midfielder) DAMIR (KREILACH) back from injury will be critical to our attack.”

"We are honored to continue our media partnership with REAL SALT LAKE and proud to air the games across our radio and digital platforms on KBMG LATINO 106.3 FM, JUAN 1600 AM, and streaming live on KDUT LA GRAN D 102.3 FM," said ALPHA MEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY VP/Market Mgr. MARY LEE K. ROBINSON. "Our broadcast team featuring NELSON is unparalleled, as they are extremely passionate and well-versed in bringing the RSL games live to the Hispanic community. We are so excited to continue to support this new era of the Club, and are proud of our long-standing relationships with all of RSL."

