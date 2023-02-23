DJ Kool E: Needs Your Help

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Top 40 KDDB (102.7 DA BOMB)/HONOLULU afternoon drive on-air radio personality ERIC BUNDA (DJ KOOL E) is in need of a liver transplant so the station is rallying to raise funds to cover the cost associated with the transplant and post-surgical care through the nonprofit HELP HOPE LIVE.

In 2020, BUNDA had a health scare that led to an emergency procedure for esophageal varices. Through the procedure, he was diagnosed with decompensated cirrhosis, a term that doctors use to describe the complications of advanced liver disease. Near full liver failure, BUNDA became a candidate for a liver transplant at the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO MEDICAL CENTER.

Commented station PD KELSEY "K-SMOOTH" YOGI, “We will do all that we can to help support our ohana in their time of need and are grateful for the outpouring of support to help our brother in this miraculous journey through transplant surgery and recovery.” BUNDA has been the afternoon drive DJ on 102.7 DA BOMB since the station’s inception in 2000.

Said BUNDA, “I am so grateful for the generosity of our community. The costs associated with this transplant are significant and we could not do it without your support.”

One can donate by purchasing a T-shirt, or through the donate portal here.

« see more Net News