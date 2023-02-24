New Series On Apple Music Country

NASHVILLE-based singer-songwriter FANCY HAGOOD has launched HALLELUJAH ANYWAY RADIO, a limited radio series airing exclusively on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY. On the new series, HAGOOD will explore the intersection points between music and spirituality with his guests. HAGOOD is best known for his debut album, SOUTHERN CURIOSITY, and also for hosting TRAILBLAZERS RADIO on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY.

HAGOOD said, “I used to think that being spiritual and being queer were not something you could be at the same time. And the older I get, and the more I'm experiencing things that are eye-opening to me, I'm finding that both of those things exist in the same realm. And I think my queerness has actually made me more spiritual. So, it's been this all-encompassing thing of getting back to what the show's about: a journey of spirituality after organized religion, and finding whatever that is for myself and for other people. It’s about the journey.”

The series will take that journey with a diverse roster of guests, including queer Christian artist SEMLER, priest and THISTLE FARMS founder Rev. BECCA STEVENS, and musician JOHN OSBORNE of the hit Country duo BROTHERS OSBORNE.

A new companion playlist will be updated weekly with songs curated by HAGOOD for each episode, and based on genre-spanning music that he and his guests have found meaningful to their spiritual lives. “You have artists from TYLER CHILDERS to LAUREN DAIGLE to BRITTANY HOWARD, to MILEY CYRUS, to BRANDI CARLILE,” the host said of the HALLELUJAH ANYWAY playlist. “I don't know if there are many playlists that would have this vast array of artists all in one space. It’s a really cool thing.”

Click here to check out the first segment, which debuts TOMORROW (2/25) at 4p (PT).

« see more Net News