KASE-HD2 (Alt 97.5), KLQB-HD2 (TUDN Radio)/Austin Return To Carry Austin FC Soccer
by Perry Michael Simon
February 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM (PT)
AUSTIN FC will air once again on iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KASE-HD2-K248CU (ALT 97.5)/AUSTIN this season, with Spanish broadcasts again on TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Sports KLQB-HD2 (TUDN RADIO AUSTIN). LINCOLN ROSE returns as English language play-by-play voice, with ROGER VALDIVIESO back for the Spanish call.
“We’re proud to continue working with our radio partners, iHEARTRADIO and UNIVISION, both of whom have played a key role in helping to grow AUSTIN FC since our very first match,” said AUSTIN FC President ANDY LOUGHNANE. “We are also proud to continue working with LINCOLN and ROGER, who have been integral to our fans’ broadcast experience throughout the club’s young history.”