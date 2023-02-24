Tohru Okada: Putting Sound To Image

TOHRU OKADA, the JAPANESE musician and producer who created the signature PLAYSTATION logo sound, has died at 73 from heart failure, according to EUROGAMER.

Video game players are familiar with the quick sound that accompanies the PLAYSTATION logo whenever it appears in a commercial or at the start of a game. SONY has used the sound for over 25 years — though the system's actual startup sound was created by TAKAFUMI FUJISAWA.

OKADA also created music for movies, anime and other game commercials, including various CRASH BANDICOOT ads in the '90s. He played keyboards for the JAPANESE rock band MOONRIDERS, which formed in 1975, and was co-founded by KEIICHI SUZUKI, who also worked in the gaming world, creating soundtracks for '90s NINTENDO games "Mother" and "EarthBound."

OKADA was hospitalized in 2022 for a compound fracture and had been undergoing rehab in preparation for a scheduled performance at a music festival in APRIL.





« back to Net News