Everyone at ALL ACCESS sends our best wishes and positive thoughts to iHEARTMEDIA KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO morning man J.V. (aka JEFFREY VANDERGRIFT), his wife NATASHA and everyone at WILD 94.9 for J.V.’s safe return. He’s been reported missing since FRIDAY (2/24).

According to numerous reports, including SFGATE, "The SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPARTMENT has stated, 'VANDERGRIFT was last seen about 10p, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, at his SAN FRANCISCO residence on the 200 block of KING STREET. He is 54 years old and considered ‘at risk’ by authorities."

SFPD continues: “VANDERGRIFT is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants.”

SFPD is advising anyone who locates VANDERGRIFT to call 911 and report his location along with a physical description of him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444.

WILD 94.9 has posted this to their INSTAGRAM account:

KYLD has also had a recorded promo running since FRIDAY and all throughout the weekend that says: "Hello, my name is MARK ADAMS, I’m the Program Director of WILD 94.9. As you may have heard, a missing person report has been issued by the SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPARTMENT for our own, J.V. There is no other way to say this: We all love J.V. and we know you do. And everyone at WILD and iHEARTMEDIA is deeply concerned. We’d like to ask you to join us in sending out positive thoughts and prayers for J.V. as well as his wife NATASHA. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.”

Again, ALL ACCESS sends out our best wishes, thoughts and positive vibes for J.V.’s safe return.

