Barnes & Fram To Host 'The Morning X'

CUMULUS Classic Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA’s “THE MORNING X” announced a new lineup with reunited morning duo, BARNES & LESLIE. FRAM will retain her duties as SVP/Music & Talent, CMT/PARAMOUNT and she will remain based in NASHVILLE.

The relaunched show, which originally ran from 1994-2003, will be live from 7a-9a and classic segments from The Vault podcasts will run in the other hours of the weekday 6a-10a (ET) show. "THE MORNING X WITH BARNES & LESLIE" launches on the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK. The show can also be streamed on 99X.com or via the 99X app.

Back in 1994, CUMULUS Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS, then PD at 99X paired BARNES & LESLIE as the original “MORNING X With BARNES, LESLIE AND JIMMY” (BARON).

PHILIPS noted, “This ‘new original 99X’ was destined to be -- it is a passion project, a labor of love. None of us has ever stopped being friends, loving the same music, or laughing at the same jokes. The audience demanded the return of the station via a social explosion of affection and nostalgia. Only in Atlanta could the will of the loyal 99X audience make the impossible happen.

BARNES said, “It’s unprecedented to be able to entirely rebuild a classic station with members of its original cast. It's a thrill to come back ‘home’ to THE MORNING X AND 99X. It’s mind blowing that the fans asked for our return to the Atlanta airwaves and Cumulus gave us the chance to put our team back together to rebuild this franchise.”

FRAM expressed her happiness about this unique arrangement: “99X was my home for 17 years and will forever be in my DNA. Those years prepared me for my current role at CMT - understanding a loyal fanbase of music lovers who truly lead the way. You only have to glance at the comments from 99X listeners reminiscing about their favorite music and memories to appreciate the role this radio station played in their lives. THE FOO FIGHTERS sang, ‘If everything could ever be this real forever, if anything could ever be this good again’ … and it turns out it can. I am psyched to be working with some of my lifelong friends and colleagues on 99X again and thankful to my PARAMOUNT/CMT family for letting me continue to put my rock hat on with CUMULUS during my off hours.”

