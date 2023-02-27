Shelton and McGraw Headline

BLAKE SHELTON and TIM McGRAW will headline this year's COASTAL COUNTRY JAM, set for SEPTEMBER 16–17 in LONG BEACH, CA. Others scheduled to perform include MAREN MORRIS, DUSTIN LYNCH, TYLER HUBBARD, SCOTTY McCREERY, FLO RIDA, KIDD G, and MACKENZIE PORTER, with more to be announced.

This year, the festival moves to a new location at LONG BEACH's MARINA GREEN PARK and, in addition to the music, includes multiple stages, a dancing area, locally curated craft food and beverages, and art. Public on-sale tickets are available FRIDAY (3/3) at 10a (PT), following an exclusive pre-sale offered THURSDAY (3/2) through COASTAL COUNTRY JAM’s email list. More information at COASTALCOUNTRYJAM.com.

