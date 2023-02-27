More True Crime

FOX NEWS AUDIO is adding a pair of true crime products to its roster, one a podccast and the other a short-form feature for smart speakers.

The podcast is "THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO," a twice-weekly show hosted by the "OUTNUMBERED" co-host, debuting TOMORROW (2/28) and posting on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS. The show is debuting with an episode on the MURDAUGH murder trial.

The feature, "TRUE CRIME MINUTE," will be available MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS via smart speakers.

