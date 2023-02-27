-
Fox News Audio Adds True Crime Podcast, Smart Speaker Feature
by Perry Michael Simon
February 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM (PT)
FOX NEWS AUDIO is adding a pair of true crime products to its roster, one a podccast and the other a short-form feature for smart speakers.
The podcast is "THE FOX TRUE CRIME PODCAST WITH EMILY COMPAGNO," a twice-weekly show hosted by the "OUTNUMBERED" co-host, debuting TOMORROW (2/28) and posting on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS. The show is debuting with an episode on the MURDAUGH murder trial.
The feature, "TRUE CRIME MINUTE," will be available MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and FRIDAYS via smart speakers.