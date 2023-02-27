Kirschner, Marino, Contelmo

This morning (MONDAY 2/27) iHEARTMEDIA AC WRNQ (Q92.1)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY unveiled the newest edition of the “Q92 Morning Show,” as iHEART ALBANY Area SVPP CHRIS MARINO segues back to Q92 to host mornings, plugging in across from co-host MARISSA CONTELMO to create “MARINO IN THE MORNING WITH MARISSA.” CONTELMO joined the staff in the Promotion Dept. in 2021, made her way onto the former ANNIE & RYAN morning show and is new to the co-host role.

iHEARTMEDIA/HUDSON VALLEY Market Pres. ROB VANDERBECK said, "CHRIS has established deep roots these last 16 years in the HUDSON VALLEY. He spent he years in afternoons on Q92, and we’re excited to continue the story that is the 'Q92 Morning Show' for the amazing listeners in our community. As a successful ‘80s to Now’ upbeat variety station, we now have a morning show that reflects that brand between CHRIS, who grew up with that awesome music, and his co-host MARISSA, who brings that Gen Z perspective each morning. The two of them will continue the morning relationship we’ve built with our community of loyal Q92 HUDSON VALLEY fans.”

In addition to Q92, for the month of MARCH, MARINO will continue to hold down afternoons on sister Country station WRWD (COUNTRY 107.3), as he’ll be hosting the 33rd annual ST. JUDE RADIOTHON, happening MARCH 24th & 25th.

MARINO observed, "It’s sort of fulfilling a destiny in that when JOE DAILY retired from mornings on Q92 in 2019 the plan was that I would move from afternoons to mornings. But with WPLJ/NEW YORK ending its run that same year, ANNE MARIE LEAMY was available, and we seized the opportunity to bring her back to her first market to help grow Q92. She did that and more. With her now enjoying the incredible morning opportunity on AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK, I’m excited to slide in and build on what we did the past three years with an amazing show cast that includes MARISSA, gossip reporter MIKE POST, Promotion Director (of Free Stuff) FELICIA KIRSCHNER and the great support of ROB and our iHEART HUDSON VALLEY team!”

