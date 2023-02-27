Pollock

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/Columbus, OH has added JOSH POLLOCK as Morning Show Producer. POLLOCK also serves as Social Media Director.



PD JOSH HOOPER said, "JP is a problem-solver, a social media whiz and talented in countless other areas, which will help us more adequately handle phone calls, listener interactions on-air and online, and overall help the focus and quality of the show moving forward. JP is an incredible addition and I'm so excited for what he's bringing to the table."



POLLOCK shared, "It's an exciting opportunity for me to continue to grow and develop while learning from three of the most talented people in the industry. I'm excited to partner with them to continue to make THE RIVER Morning Show the best it can be."



HOOPER, CHAD BRADLEY and HANNAH PFAU launched the show last FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 1/21/2022).

« see more Net News