Radiothon Raises $1.425 Million

The 34th annual AUDACY Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5) Radiothon led to a massive outpouring of support, garnering $1.425 million for the JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’S CENTER in BALTIMORE, a member of the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

AUDACY BALTIMORE SVP/MM TRACY BRANDYS said, “We’re proud to have once again united with our listeners to support families and children in MARYLAND through the selfless, unwavering mission of JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’S CENTER. We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners and sponsors who helped us set a ‘Mix 106.5 Radiothon’ record this year.”

JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’S CENTER Co-Director & Pediatrician-in-Chief Dr. MARGARET MOON said, “Radiothon is the largest fundraising event of the year, and it is such a huge part of who we are and what we do at JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’S CENTER. We are so grateful for each and every donor, as well as Mix 106.5, our staff and the volunteers who make this special two-day event possible every year.”

