Format Flip

DIMES MEDIA CORPORATION has flipped Alternative KYNS-A (1340) and K269GY (ALT 100.9)/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, to Classic Country as THE GRADE CLASSIC COUNTRY HITS. MATT CROSS will handle programming and PM drive, with the syndicated BOB & TOM show in the morning for the time being, and market veteran SHAWN in middays.

The station also picks up TERRI CLARK's syndicated COUNTRY GOLD SHOW to air in middays on SUNDAYS, CROSS indicated the station will play Country hits of the '80s, '90s, and early '00s, and listed core artists as GARTH BROOKS, GEORGE STRAIT, REBA McENTIRE, CLINT BLACK, RANDY TRAVIS, BLAKE SHELTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DOLLY PARTON, RASCAL FLATTS and BRAD PAISLEY.

BOB & TOM were previously heard on mornings on local Adult Hits sister station KXTZ (95.3 THE BEACH), and swap places with HAMMER, who did mornings at ALT100.9, and now moves to that shift at THE BEACH.

