CMT's 'Next Women Of Country' Take Over CRS Opening

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2023) will host a happy hour opening reception featuring a "CMT Next Women Of Country" takeover on MONDAY, MARCH 13th from 5:15-6:30p (CT). The showcase will highlight four up-and-coming female artists representing CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise: JULIA COLE, ASHLEY COOKE, MIKO MARKS and O.N.E THE DUO.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the CMT Next Women of Country program, which is recognized as a leading industry platform for rising female artists to showcase their talent.

CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said, “CRS is thrilled to partner with CMT, BMI and VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP to celebrate CMT’s decade of support, promotion and development of female talent in our genre. The commitment of [SVP/Music & Talent] LESLIE FRAM and her team at CMT to provide a platform for the Next Women of Country and all nine classes is impressive, important and ongoing. CRS is honored to be part of this process in 2023."

CRS 2023 takes place MONDAY, MARCH 13 - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration is open now.

