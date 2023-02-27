Dueling Bills

Two organizations issued letters to CONGRESS in support of the Local Radio Freedom Act and six issued a statement supporting the American Music Fairness Act as the opposing bills continue to wage a battle to get legislative support on CAPITOL HILL.

The letter supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act, the bill that would block the imposition of a performance royalty on radio, from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS said that "Black and other minority-owned broadcasters are critical for serving the different needs of local audiences in a culturally appropriate way. Local Black owned radio stations provide life-saving news and information, education, and entertainment to the communities we serve. We also provide free exposure and promotion for the recording industry and performers through radio air play, interviews, introduction of new performers, concert publicity, music videos, and merchandise associated with performers. A performance royalty would create severe economic hardships for local Black owned radio stations, and in so doing would jeopardize local jobs and harm local radio listeners."

The NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS, also supporting the LRFA, said that "Christian radio stations like our members are uniquely engaged in serving the needs of the community on and off the air. If a new performance tax is implemented, stations may be forced to offset these costs by flipping formats, diverting resources from community service activities, cutting staff, reducing promotional activity, forgoing equipment upgrades, or even shutting down entirely."

Meanwhile, in advance of this week's NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' State Leadership Conference, the ALLIANCE FOR COMMUNITY MEDIA, COMMON FREQUENCY, MEDIA ALLIANCE, THE NATIONAL FEDERATION OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS (NFCB), PROMETHEUS RADIO PROJECT, and REC NETWORKS issued their own letter to CONGRESS supporting the American Music Fairness Act, which would impose a performance royalty on broadcasters.

"NFCB has been advocating and fighting for community radio stations for nearly 50 years. AMFA provides a way for community stations to continue supporting artists while also easing the financial burden on community broadcasters," said NFCB PD LISA KETTYLE. "Affordability is not just about cost -- it’s about equity and accessibility. Easing the financial burden for small stations is essential. NFCB is proud to join musicFIRST and the many community partners in support of AMFA."

“Small radio stations are important cornerstones in so many communities across this country, and often feature the local artists and genres that aren’t heard on larger, commercial stations,” said musicFIRST COALITION Chairman JOE CROWLEY. “However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and consolidation in the broadcasting industry, the number of small, truly local stations is dwindling. Those who remain deserve to be protected, particularly as Big Radio giants like iHEART remain hellbent on gobbling them up. As the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS heads to WASHINGTON this week to lobby on behalf of its Big Radio bosses, musicFIRST will continue to be an advocate for community broadcasters by demanding passage of AMFA so small broadcasters will be able to play unlimited music for less than $2 per day -- giving these community treasures the affordability and certainty they need to thrive far into the future.”

Reps. BUDDY CARTER (D-GA) and JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ) have added their names as co-sponsors of the LRFA, bringing the total number of co-sponsors in the HOUSE to 132.

