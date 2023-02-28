Radio Show To Debut

SIRIUSXM TRIUMPH is adding a weekly show with a co-founder of the prison technology-based education program THE LAST MILE.

"THE LAST MILE RADIO," set for a MARCH 4th debut, will be hosted by the program's co-founder CHRIS REDLITZ and ERIC "MASERATI-E" ABERCROMBIE, the musician and producer and a former inmate himself. The show will air on SATURDAYS at noon (ET) with repeats SUNDAYS at 9a and 3p.

The program, launched by REDLITZ and BEVERLY PARENTI at SAN QUENTIN prison in CALIFORNIA, teaches web development and audio and video production to inmates and offers professional and personal guidance. A 2017 SIRIUSXM documentary series on the program won a GRACIE AWARD; the company has also created a production training program for LAST MILE alumni.

REDLITZ said, “We are thrilled to launch THE LAST MILE RADIO with SIRIUSXM. The show’s mission is to inspire listeners with social impact stories. Co-host MASERATI-E and I will engage with changemakers destined to shift the status quo.”

ABERCROMBIE said, “I believe that people treat you the way they see you; that can be lethal when you’re not seen as an equal. In collaboration with the leading audio entertainment company in NORTH AMERICA, we’ve created a platform for voices that have traditionally been silenced. As a justice-impacted man, I see this show as a means to build understanding that can ultimately lead to change.”

“We’re so proud of the strong relationship we’ve continued to build with THE LAST MILE since we first produced a documentary series on the program six years ago,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “THE LAST MILE RADIO is going to address complex topics in a compelling way, casting a light on a subject that aims to help people start a new life.”

