New Shows Coming

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK is partnering with the WOE PODCAST NETWORK for two podcasts hosted by women. The new shows are "SAVAGELAND," a look at the dating scene hosted by CRYSTAL WATSON and debuting TOMORROW (3/1), and "2 CHICKS WITH AN ATTITUDE," hosted by personalities billed as BRE and KIARA and launching on FRIDAY (3/3).

MEDIACO CEO RAHSAN-RAHSAN LINDAY said, "As we build out our podcast offerings, it's important to amplify new and unique voices. Partnering with WOE allows us to feature talent with whom we might not otherwise work. We are excited to see them shine."

WOE PODCAST NETWORK Founder/Exec. Producer ERIK GORDON added, "We are excited to partner with MEDIACO, a company with legendary brands like HOT 97 and WBLS, to launch this new podcast media endeavor. RAHSAN-RAHSAN and the team have been nothing short of amazing. This content will offer listeners a new way to experience culture and it will broaden our reach. Through this ongoing partnership with MEDIACO, we're empowering Black creators and leveling inequity in the industry. This is only the beginning."

