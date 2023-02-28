Inaugural Lineup Announced

The first ever BIG EASY CRUISE will set sail in NOVEMBER and celebrate the music, food, culture and spirit of NEW ORLEANS. The cruise sails NOVEMBER 4-11th, from FT. LAUDERDALE to NEW ORLEANS and COZUMEL aboard the HOLLAND AMERICA LINE NIEUW AMSTERDAM.

Concerts will fill the days and nights with performances by LITTLE FEAT, TAB BENOIT, SAMANTHA FISH, DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND, LEO NOCENTELLI from THE METERS, ANDERS OSBORNE, JON CLEARY & THE ABSOLUTE MONSTER GENTLEMEN, TUBA SKINNY, JOHN BOUTTÉ, ROCKIN’ DOPSIE JR. & THE ZYDECO TWISTERS, HONEY ISLAND SWAMP BAND and JOHN “PAPA” GROS with more Jazz, Funk, R&B, Cajun, Zydeco and Blues-based artists to be announced in the coming months.

The cruise will also dock in NEW ORLEANS for a very special exclusive performance by GALACTIC featuring ANJELIKA JELLY JOSEPH at TIPITINA’s, along with rich cultural experiences throughout the city.

STARVISTA LIVE SVP/Live Entertainment MIKE JASON said, “We want to bring the community of people who love the essence of NEW ORLEANS together with beloved icons in music, food and more. Our guests will be immersed in the soul of NEW ORLEANS, with rare opportunities to spend time with their favorite artists and musicians. And the best part is that all of this is offered in an intimate and comfortable style aboard a world class ship with incredible amenities.”

