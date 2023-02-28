New Format Concept for Kingston-Ontario

BORDER BROADCASTING's WLYK (102.7 THE POLE)/KINGSTON-ONTARIO, CANADA made its debut TODAY (2/28). Music from strip clubs is the concept. Playing a variety of music including, Pop, Hip Hop, Rock, and anything you would expect to hear at a typical Gentleman’s Club from MONTREAL to TORONTO. The signal is the previously operated ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS CHR (KISS 102.7).

GM BEN REID said in jest, "After one of the largest, most expensive music research studies in ONTARIO history we have the format. Thank you to the thousands of people who participated in our online studies and in person interviews. We asked you what is missing in KINGSTON, and you told us! We asked what songs you wanted, and you told us. We asked what artists you want to hear, and you told us. When I reviewed the data of what you had to say, I did what any radio executive at any major CANADIAN radio company executive in 2023 would do. I set it aside, and created something I think you will like better."

He added, "I asked myself – what music gets your blood going? Pumps you up! Literally makes you want to throw your money and make it rain? Your answers were good. Mine were better. I’m so confident that you will like my custom-made format that I’m putting my team’s job on the line. If this doesn’t work, or the city closes us down, our corporation will eliminate their jobs, and move me to another division. So, for the sake of our team, please tell your friends and listen! For the first time on the planet, I’m pleased to introduce you to a music format I have heavily researched myself. I put in the time... hours and hours...Dollar after dollar. I have witnessed the joy this music brings. It’s not about rock. It’s not about rap, country or Oldies... it’s about... the performance...the stage.... KINGSTON. I introduce you to the ALL-NEW 102.7 THE POLE – Keep your ears peeled!

VP/Content & Regional Manager ROB MISE added, “As a MENNONITE youth pastor, it pains me to say that if strip clubs songs are wrong, then I don’t want to be right.”

Click here to listen to the station.

