Sutton and Wilson

SILVERFISH MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' nationally syndicated Y'ALL ACCESS WITH KELLY SUTTON celebrated its 100th episode of last weekend. BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON was there to help mark the occasion.

Click here to see a five minute highlight reel of the show's first nearly two years. The three-hour weekend program launched in APRIL of 2021 (NET NEWS 2/16/21).

