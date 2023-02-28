-
'Y'all Access with Kelly Sutton' Celebrates 100th Episode
by Charese Frugé
February 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM (PT)
SILVERFISH MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' nationally syndicated Y'ALL ACCESS WITH KELLY SUTTON celebrated its 100th episode of last weekend. BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON was there to help mark the occasion.
Click here to see a five minute highlight reel of the show's first nearly two years. The three-hour weekend program launched in APRIL of 2021 (NET NEWS 2/16/21).