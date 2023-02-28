Back On SXM

SIRIUSXM will once again air BBC RADIO 5 LIVE coverage of every FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP race this season, starting this weekend with the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2023 on SUNDAY at 10a (ET).

The races will air on the ESPN XTRA channel on car radios and on the SXM app, bracketed by SIRIUSXM's exclusive pre-race and post-race "SPEED CITY F1" show hosted by JON MASSENGALE, LES KISER, JONATHAN GREEN, and BOB VARSHA. SIRIUSXM will also bring back the weekly "WHEEL TO WHEEL" F1 show with CHRIS MEDLAND and MASSENGALE, airing WEDNESDAY nights at 7p (ET).

« see more Net News