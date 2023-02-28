Great Minds, Sharing Knowledge

We’ll discuss the role that members of the content team can play in driving local/direct and digital revenue

Programmers’ Roundtable – What’s The Future Of Radio Really Like?

The media landscape has become highly competitive in recent years and national radio revenue is on the decline, trends likely to continue in the future. The programming professionals on this panel will discuss ways radio brands can remain relevant and resilient.

From creating more exciting, exclusive, “can’t miss” content, to steps in finding, developing, and retaining future superstar talent, to ways to take intelligent risks, this session will share ideas to make your brands more top of mind with younger audiences. Plus, we’ll discuss the role that members of the content team can play in driving local/direct and digital revenue. These are the two categories radio will see big growth in the future.

Moderator :

JUSTIN CHASE, Chief Content Officer, BEASLEY

Panelists :

JEFF SOTTOLANO -- EVP/Head Of Programming, AUDACY

KEITH HASTINGS -- Brand/Content Director, WDRV/CHICAGO

KURT JOHNSON -- SVP/Content & Programming, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA

ROB ROBERTS -- Dir./Operations, COX/SAN ANTONIO

THEA MITCHEM -- EVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA

Below is ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023's current and growing lineup of amazing, creative, and thoughtful speakers ready to talk to you about the tough subjects facing our industries:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

