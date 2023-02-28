Fadia Kader (Photo: Nolan Knight)

VENICE MUSIC has appointed industry veteran FADIA KADER as EVP/GM, to oversee the company’s services and community business, leading teams across A&R, artist marketing, sync, streaming/commerce and Web3. KADER will also drive VENICE MUSIC's global A&R strategy, source and secure key music partnerships, and provide counsel on the products and tools to help artists build and grow their careers. She will report directly to co-founders TROY CARTER and SUZY RYOO.

Commented CARTER, “FADIA has built a reputation as a trusted leader and trailblazer within the artist community. She's a unique bridge between music culture and technology and will be a valuable leader within VENICE.”

KADER was previously Global Head Of Strategic Partnerships at CLUBHOUSE, where she developed and executed the onboarding strategy for partners across multiple verticals and created and amplified memorable social audio moments between creatives and brands and their audiences, including JOHN MAYER, NICKI MINAJ, RED, NETFLIX and more. Before that, KADER drove key collaborations with artists from TAYLOR SWIFT and J BALVIN to BILLIE EILISH and VERZUZ BATTLE as part of the music partnerships team at INSTAGRAM. She also held positions at TWITTER, DEF JAM RECORDS and COMPLEX NETWORKS.



Added KADER,“The team at VENICE MUSIC and I share a passion for changing the perception of what it takes to be successful as a DIY artist. I’m excited to partner with TROY, SUZY and the team as we continue the dedicated work of educating, empowering and elevating the independent artist experience.”

Said RYOO, “We are thrilled to welcome FADIA to our team and community. Her choice to join VENICE MUSIC is a resounding vote of confidence towards artist ownership, creative freedom and the clear opportunity to make a generational impact in music."

