Sold

A buyer has been found by AUDACY for CHANNEL Q flagship KQPS/PALM DESERT-PALM SPRINGS, CA, with BRAD FUHR's KGAY PSP CORP. buying the facility for an undisclosed price in a deal that has not yet hit the FCC database as of WEDNESDAY morning (3/1). FUHR, owner of crosstown LGBTQ+ Talk-Dance KGAY-A-K293CL/THOUSAND PALMS-PALM SPRINGS, plans to simulcast KGAY on KQPS on MONDAY and TUESDAY, with a new format kicking off on KQPS on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8th. Reach BRAD at (323) 877-2020 or brad@kgaypalmsprings.com.

In a deal that has reached the FCC database, ACORN COMMUNITY ENTERPRISES is selling the construction permit for noncommercial KKRW/ROUND MOUNTAIN, CA to CITIZENSHIP TULSA, INC. for $2,400.

