Radiothon

WVRC MEDIA’s 33 stations across WEST VIRGINIA raised $204,000 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in their annual radiothon last THURSDAY and FRIDAY (2/23-24).

“I am just so proud of our on-air staff efforts and thank our loyal listeners for completely getting behind this wonderful case,” said WVRC MEDIA Pres. GEORGE PELLETIER. “To raise over $200,000 in just two days speaks to the willingness of West Virginians to help the kids.”

