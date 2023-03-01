-
West Virginia's WVRC Media Raises $204,000 For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital In Radiothon
by Perry Michael Simon
March 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM (PT)
WVRC MEDIA’s 33 stations across WEST VIRGINIA raised $204,000 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in their annual radiothon last THURSDAY and FRIDAY (2/23-24).
“I am just so proud of our on-air staff efforts and thank our loyal listeners for completely getting behind this wonderful case,” said WVRC MEDIA Pres. GEORGE PELLETIER. “To raise over $200,000 in just two days speaks to the willingness of West Virginians to help the kids.”