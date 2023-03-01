Santillian

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA's syndicated "THE MORNING HUSTLE" show has tapped KYLE SANTILLIAN to join co-host LORE’L on the show. Most recently he was AM co-host on iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & R&B WGCI/CHICAGO's MORNING TAKEOVER for 7 years. (NET NEWS 2/13).

He's replacing HEADKRACK who had been with the show since its inception three years ago and with REACH MEDIA for 22 years. (NET NEWS 7/8/19).

REACH MEDIA/RADIO ONE SVP/Programming COLBY TYNER said, "KYLE is an exceptional morning show anchor. His years of experience and passion for morning radio will be a fantastic addition to THE MORNING HUSTLE."

SANTILLIAN added, "I'm extremely excited to be joining THE MORNING HUSTLE. Having a chance to be a part of a nationally syndicated show has always been a dream of mine and I don't take it for granted! Thank you to DAVID KANTOR, COLBY COLB and thank you to the entire REACH MEDIA team! Now let's get it!"

