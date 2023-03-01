New Station Beer

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XETRA (91X)/SAN DIEGO will introduce its own station beer on THURSDAY (3/2) in a partnership with KARL STRAUSS BREWERY. 91X's TOWER X WEST COAST IPA will be a year-round beer available on draft and in 16 oz. 6 packs at all KARL STRAUSS brewpubs and select retail locations across CALIFORNIA and ARIZONA.

91X PD GARETT MICHAELS said, "An iconic, local radio station, with a deep passion for craft beer, partnering with the legendary KARL STRAUSS, it’s a dream come true! TOWER X WEST COAST IPA is a celebratory toast to SAN DIEGO, and the incredible community that has supported us over the years. We couldn’t be more stoked to release this beer with the KARL team and give back to our community. Cheers!"

"WEST COAST-style IPAs are really making a comeback (although if you ask any brewer, we never stopped drinking them!)," added KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY Brewmaster PAUL SEGURA. "That’s one of the things we love about TOWER X IPA. What hits you first is that unmistakable pine/resiny hop aroma you’ll remember from classic WEST COAST IPAs back in the day. But then, right beneath the surface, you’ll also get a ton of fruity/citrusy flavors likened to a more modern, tropical IPA. Pair that with the beer’s super crisp mouthfeel, and man, it’s a special IPA."

« see more Net News