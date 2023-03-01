Promotions

Agency WASSERMAN MUSIC has issued nine promotions to seven agents and two executives.

The promotions include ELI GELERNTER, LOGAN HANDELSMAN, LINDSAY MCDOWELL, and YITZI PEETLUK elevated to Responsible Agents; Fairs & Festivals Coordinator JESS BUMSTED to Fairs & Festivals Agent; tour marketing assistants MARY KATE CARRAGHER and KAELA ISMAEL to Tour Marketing Agents; SARA PULLMAN to VP/Operations; and CHAPPEL MCCOLLISTER to SVP/Business Development.

On the last-named promotion, EVP/Managing Exec. JONATHAN LEVINE said, “I have seen the future of music, sports, business development, and brand partnerships. Its name is CHAPPEL MCCOLLISTER. Hard pressed to find anyone who out-thinks, out-shines, or out-hustles CHAPPEL. He’s best in class and provides tremendous service to our clients across a broad array of creative opportunities.”





Top: Gelernter, Handelsman, McDowell; Middle: Peetluk, Bumsted, Carragher; Bottom: Ismael, Pullman, McCollister







