Esposito (Photo: Courtesy of CRB/CRS - Kayla Schoen)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman Emeritus JOHN ESPOSITO has been named Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION for an initial term of two years, according to BILLBOARD. He succeeds UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP EVP/General Counsel JEFFREY HARLESTON in the role. HARLESTON shifts to Executive Chairman.

BILLBOARD reports that ESPOSITO has served as a T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION trustee since 2006, and has supported the organization since 1997. He told the magazine, “I felt qualified with my knowledge of the organization and passion for them to do what I could to help get us back on track.”

The move comes as the foundation recovers from an embezzlement scandal involving its former EVP/GM MELISSA GOODWIN, who was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution last year after embezzling $4 million over a period of time from the organization, which is largely supported by the music industry (NET NEWS 8/12/22).

As BILLBOARD reports, “former consultant LYNN-ANNE HUCK, who took over as acting CEO in 2020 after initially conducting the review that unearthed GOODWIN’s improprieties, is now the permanent CEO of the NASHVILLE-based organization.”

