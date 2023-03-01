Panella

APA has named WORKHOUSE MEDIA Chief Strategy Officer NICK PANELLA as its Head of Podcast and Audio. APA and WORKHOUSE MEDIA are entering a strategic partnership, having recently launched MARCELLUS WILEY’s “MORE TO IT” podcast on the DAN PATRICK NETWORK with more collaborations on the way.

APA Head of Content Development KYLE LOFTUS said, “NICK is a stellar agent and will an invaluable resource to APA’s rapidly expanding list of premium content creator clients. Working with NICK and expanding our relationship with (WORKHOUSE MEDIA CEO) PAUL (ANDERSON) and his incredible team at WORKHOUSE MEDIA marks an extremely valuable expansion of resources for APA clients interested in any aspect of the audio space.”

ANDERSON said, “NICK’s combined creative and analytical background together with his business smarts has helped him forge successful collaborative relationships across the industry. NICK will be a great, strategic addition to APA’s fast-growing business. We look forward to continuing our great relationship with him and with the talented content creators at APA as we expand our relationship with the agency.”

PANELLA said, “After successfully working with APA agents and clients for many years now while at WORKHOUSE MEDIA, the transition to coming in house with them will be seamless, exciting and very productive.”

