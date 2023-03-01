Available For Download

According to DMR/INTERACTIVE, after delivering consecutive years of record growth in 2021 and 2022 with OTT, the company has seen first-hand the misperceptions that surround on-demand video among stations looking to maximize their marketing dollars and generate audience growth.

“It starts with a focus on the target audience and understanding the difference between OTT and CTV. As we like to say here in bourbon country, ‘All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.’ The same is true with streaming video, ‘All CTV is OTT, but not all OTT is CTV,’” says ANDREW CURRAN, Pres./Northern KENTUCKY based marketing agency.

This buyers guide is designed exclusively for radio programmers with insights on how to leverage OTT and CTV to connect with the heavy listeners who matter most.

