NIVA's The Live List

The NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA) has partnered with THE BLACK LIST to produce THE LIVE LIST, a list of independent entertainment industry insiders’ favorite live performers. NIVA aggregated anonymous votes from more than 1,000 NIVA members – consisting of independent music and comedy venues, festivals and promoters, to discover the most exciting up-and-coming and established artists over the past year. The 2023 Live List highlights over 300 artists, with 35 featured artists including AUTOMATIC, DANIELL E PNODER, SIERRA FERRELL, GENESIS OWUSU, BENDeLaCREME and BARTEE STRANGE, among others.

A year-long celebration of LIVE LIST artists will kick off at an unofficial SXSW event, NIVA’s THE LIVE LIST DAY PARTY, presented by TIDAL, at PARISH, in AUSTIN's SIXTH STREET ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT, from 11a-6p (CT).

The party will feature performances from LIVE LIST artists, including SHAMARR ALLEN & THE UNDERDAWGS, BARTEES STRANGE, THE HEAVY HEAVY, CHEEKFACE, GABE LEE, OH HE DEAD, MARY SANTORA and LOWERTOWN. TIDAL are paying all of the talent’s performance fees and continue to prioritize economic empowerment of emerging artists, through TIDAL RISING.

Stream the official THE LIVE LIST playlist on TIDAL here.

Commented BARTEES STRANGE, “I feel really lucky to be recognized for performing. I think about it a lot and we work hard to put on a great show. I love playing shows, it’s one of the greatest gifts I can ever have and share. Thanks to NIVA, and all of the venues and promoters behind the scenes of our shows.“

THE BLACK LIST founder FRANKLIN LEONARD said, "THE BLACK LIST exists to identify and celebrate incredible creative work and its makers and provide them with the visibility that their talent demands. We're incredibly excited to partner with NIVA to do exactly that in music and live performance. NIVA President DAYNA FRANK and I were assistants together in the early days of our careers, so this is a particularly fulfilling full circle moment for me personally. Here's to more live shows together in 2023!"

THE BLACK LIST is an online platform that connects writers in film, television and theater with industry professionals via its annual list of most liked unproduced screenplays, online writing database, writers labs, and corporate and non-profit partnerships.

TROUBADOUR booker and THE LIVE LIST TASK FORCE Co-Chair JORDAN ANDERSON added, “NIVA members book, promote, and attend countless shows a year. We see acts who really have the ability to go the distance and, with that, we believe THE LIVE LIST is a way for us to continue to help develop and foster these artists as they move forward in their careers.”

Said UNION STAGE PRESENTS Marketing Director and THE LIVE LIST TASK FORCE Co-Chair JAKE DIAMOND, "We are very excited to launch this initiative. The artists included on the list were handpicked by the folks who see hundreds of shows a year, so the authenticity is real. We hope both NIVA members and fans are excited to dive in and check out the acts they aren’t familiar with, and ultimately see them live. THE LIVE LIST has endless possibilities when it comes to helping promote these acts!”

BANDSINTOWN is donating $175,000 in marketing to the more than 300 artists selected and the promoters who book them. Each artist will receive a congratulatory $250 voucher to promote a show, album release, or merch drop to BANDSINTOWN's 75 million-strong fan community. NIVA members will also be incentivized to book a LIVE LIST artist with a $250 voucher.

« back to Net News