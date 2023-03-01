Eric Stanger

PREMIERE NETWORKS has promoted ERIC STANGER to SVP/Operations for "The SEAN HANNITY Show" talk radio program. The N.Y.-based STANGER will continue to report to PREMIERE NETWORKS EVP/Affiliate Sales PETER TRIPI.

STANGER, who most recently served as VP/Operations for "The SEAN HANNITY Show," will continue to serve as brand manager of the program, which reached the 700th affiliate milestone last NOVEMBER and attracts tens of millions of listeners nationwide. He’ll also continue to oversee all daily operations for the top-ranked program, including production, affiliate sales, marketing and staff management.

Said TRIPI, “ERIC is a key member of 'The SEAN HANNITY Show team," and his leadership and collaboration with our affiliate partners have been instrumental in the program’s continued growth and success. I couldn’t be happier to recognize his efforts with this well-deserved promotion.”

Added STANGER, “I want to thank PETER TRIPI, JULIE TALBOTT, SEAN HANNITY and our amazing studio team. It’s an honor and inspiration to work with this group of radio professionals every day – they are the best of the best!”

Prior to joining PREMIERE when the company began syndicating "The SEAN HANNITY Show" in 2009, STANGER served as Director Of Talk Programming at ABC RADIO NETWORKS. He previously served as APD at KABC/LOS ANGELES as well as at WABC/NEW YORK, and at WESTWOOD ONE as Executive Producer of "The TOM LEYKIS Show." He first joined forces with HANNITY during his time at WGST/ATLANTA, where he served as producer of "The SEAN HANNITY Show."

