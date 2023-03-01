Murphy

Former CHESTERMAN Classic Country KSJB/JAMESTOWN, ND morning host KYLE MURPHY has joined IOWA CITY BROADCASTING Country KDMA-A-F/MONTEVIDEO, MN, as Operations Manager and afternoon host. JD JUSTICE left the OM post in 2021.

VP Programming MIKE BOWER commented, "The INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK is thrilled to have KYLE joining our team in MONTEVIDEO. We look forward to him bringing his professionalism, love of radio, and energy as the Operations Manager for KDMA-AM and FM as well as BIGFOOT [Classic Rock KMGM]. And I hear he’s a heck of a corner infielder that our company softball team could use!"

MURPHY exited KSJB more than a year ago after five months one the job (NET NEWS 12/23/21). Prior to KSJB, MURPHY was PD and morning personality at BASIN RADIO Country KGWY (FOX COUNTRY 100.7)/GILLETTE, WY. Before that, he was an on-air personality and producer at Country KAAR and Classic Rock KMBR/BUTTE, MT. Previous radio gigs include afternoons at KCLS (96X ROCK)/ST. GEORGE, UT; mornings/Assistant Brand Mgr. at Classic Rock KZHK (95.9 THE HAWK)/ST. GEORGE; and overnight and weekend talent at Rock KBER/SALT LAKE CITY.

