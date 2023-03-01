Catalog Growing

MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA has completed deals to acquire songs from 2022 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee WARREN CUCCURULLO for MISSING PERSONS and DURAN DURAN songs, along with TEDDY SKY (J.LO's "On The Floor"), BRUCE BELLAND (THE FOUR PREPS), OMAR LYEFOOK, and METRO STATION's ANTHONY IMPROGO and BLAKE HEALY. These include the rights to such songs as MISSING PERSONS' "Destination Unknown," DURAN DURAN's "Ordinary World," JENNIFER LOPEZ's "On The Floor," THE FOUR PREPS' "26 Miles (Santa Catalina)," OMAR's "There's Nothing Like This" and METRO STATION's "Shake It."

CUCCURULLO, an acclaimed songwriter and guitarist, got his start with FRANK ZAPPA, co-founded New Wave rock band MISSING PERSONS with DALE and TERRY BOZZIO, and later joined DURAN DURAN. MOJO has acquired his complete songwriter and publishing rights, along with artist royalties and neighboring rights. The catalog reflects the entirety of MISSING PERSONS’ ‘80s heyday. Joining DURAN DURAN in the early ‘90s, CUCCURULLO contributed such songs as “Burning The Ground” and “Violence Of Summer.” He was a driving force behind 1993’s platinum-selling "Wedding Album," co-writing Top 10 singles “Ordinary World” and “Come Undone,” as well as “Too Much Information.” In addition to the catalog acquisition, Mojo also signed a futures deal to manage and promote CUCCURULLO's solo work.

Said MOJO Co-Founder and CEO MARK FRIED, “As we approach our fifth anniversary, we are deeply honored that our success in thoughtfully promoting veteran songwriters and their songs continues to attract some of the most influential music makers in the world to our family. The MOJO catalog, now representing nearly 700 chart hits, including 250 Top 10s spanning nine decades, is proudly one of the most diverse and hit-laden collections in the indie publishing space. We couldn’t be more excited to be representing these collective works, still beloved by fans everywhere, and look forward to re-energizing them via everything from faithful covers and genre-busting interpolations to trailerized remixes, ubiquitous syncs and guerilla social media campaigns.”

Said CUCCURULLO, “It’s funny, but I thought I’d be hooking up with a company like MOJO shortly after my departure from DURAN DURAN in the early 2000’s. Eleven solo albums and 22 years later, it’s now a reality. My life’s work is in their hands and I could not be more excited about the future. Thanks to everyone involved in bringing this partnership to fruition!”

Added BRUCE BELLAND, “I gave big thanks to SANTA last year for the gift of meeting MARK and Team MOJO and for what has become a fast friendship with such a positive vibe. What a lucky break for this long-in-the-tooth boy singer to join forces with folks devoted to helping guys like me perpetuate their legacies. I’m grateful, not only for what they’ve already done, but for what I’m going to be a part of in the days ahead.”

