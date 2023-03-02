Deal With Kast Media

KAST MEDIA has signed up to use SOUNDSTACK's distribution and monetization platform, including hosting, content management, programmatic sales in the SOUNDSTACK Marketplace, and dynamic ad insertion.

"When it comes to podcast technology, there are three essential criteria that will allow KAST to continue to entertain and inform the world through its podcasts," said KAST MEDIA CEO COLIN THOMSON. "First is tech that guarantees content is always delivered seamlessly. Second, that said content earns as much revenue as possible in order to fund a premium production effort. Third, and of tremendous importance, that content and ads always deliver in a way that puts the listener experience first. We believe that this path of independence with SOUNDSTACK will allow for this, and are proud to forge the path together."

"We're thrilled to play a key role in helping incredible shows flourish," said SOUNDSTACK CEO JON STEPHENSON. "Every podcaster needs equal access to innovation that expands their opportunities to reach people and earn more revenue, instead of limiting them. It's a pleasure to partner with a forward-thinking business like KAST that understands how always doing what's best for the creator ultimately benefits everyone -- publishers, advertisers, and listeners alike."

« see more Net News