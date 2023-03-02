Celebrating 20 Trips!

Congratulations to WWWQ (Q100)/ATLANTA's THE BERT SHOW, who just returned from their 20th BERT's BIG ADVENTURE trip to DISNEY WORLD.

Each year, they take kids that have chronic and terminal illnesses to the theme park for five days of fun and VIP experiences. Limos pick the families up and they're flown on a private plane to DISNEY, where they get front-of-the-line access and over-the-top surprises each day. Over the course of 20 years, they've brought joy to 260 families!

Host BERT WEISS reached out to say, "Twenty years ago when I started the trip with KIDD KRADDICK’s encouragement, the plan was to give these families an escape, but instead, our entire mission has evolved into creating a community of families that support each other and connect outside our trip. So often our special needs families feel like others can’t connect to the challenges they have. Now we have a BERT'S BIG ADVENTURE family tree that understands and helps each other just like a real family. We do four reunions each year to get them all together because they kind of demanded it (LOL)." WEISS concludes, "It’s the thing I’m probably most proud of in my career. Radio allows us to give families like this a voice."

Go here to check out this year's photo gallery.





Bert's Big Happy Family Photo!





