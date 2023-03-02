Ghost Hounds (L-R): Joe Munroe ,Thomas Tull, Tré Nation, Bennett Miller, Johnny Baab, and Blaise Lanzetta

The Rock & Blues group GHOST HOUNDS has been signed by NASHVILLE-based GIBSON RECORDS, and will release the band’s first single, “Dirty Angel,” on MARCH 9th, as well as their new album for release in JUNE.

GIBSON Brand President CESAR GUEIKIAN said, “As the guitar of choice for artists that have defined genres, we have been shaping the sound of music since the very beginning of recorded music. We established GIBSON RECORDS to leverage our iconic music history and lean into the future of music, working with our artist community to bring more music, written, produced, and recorded with artistic freedom, to audiences around the world. The GHOST HOUNDS bring us down to earth, with blues inspired, soulful rock ‘n’ roll through their lens, in their own authentic way. There is a reason The ROLLING STONES have taken the GHOST HOUNDS around the world with them as the opening act on their stadium tour. Catch the GHOST HOUNDS on tour this summer supporting their new album!”

In a statement, the GHOST HOUNDS said, “It’s a great honor to collaborate with GIBSON RECORDS on our upcoming album release. We’re very proud of this single ‘Dirty Angel,’ GIBSON has an incredible legacy and impact in most musician’s lives that we can’t think of a better partner to get this out to the world. Our music is driven by classic electric guitar sounds that GIBSON has cultivated since their inception, and we’re excited for people to hear this single and our new record when it comes out this summer.”

