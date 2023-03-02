Ross

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE (UMGN) is joining forces with UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA (UMC) in the promotion of Country singer-songwriter JOSH ROSS. The ONTARIO-born ROSS, who now lives in NASHVILLE, has had two top five singles on CANADIAN Country radio, and was recently named one of SPOTIFY's "Hot Country Artists To Watch." He will embark on a NORTH AMERICAN tour this year with NICKELBACK and BRANTLEY GILBERT.

"JOSH is such a gifted songwriter with so much depth," said UMGN Pres. CINDY MABE. "He’s made NASHVILLE his home so he could hone his songwriting skills, and has elevated his art and his fan base in a short period of time. JOSH found Country music through STEVE EARLE, and songwriting has followed him throughout his life. We are honored to get to work with JOSH ROSS, [management] THE CORE, and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA to take JOSH's music around the world."

UMC Chairman/CEO JEFFREY REMEDIOS said, "For a long time, we've wanted to partner with CINDY and the world-class team at UMG NASHVILLE, but it needed to be with the right artist. That artist is JOSH ROSS, one of the most promising voices in Country music today. JOSH is at once a phenomenal songwriter and magnetic performer who captures the hearts of fans with every song and every performance."

ROSS is managed by THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT and booked by THE NEAL AGENCY.

