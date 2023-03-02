Winterble

RADIO ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE have signed afternoon host BRETT WINTERBLE to a multiyear contract renewal. WINTERBLE joined WBT in FEBRUARY 2020.

“BRETT is a consummate professional, a true talent, and a bright and friendly presence both on the air and in the halls of these great radio stations,” said Regional VP/GM MARSHA LANDESS. “We are thrilled that BRETT WINTERBLE will be part of the future of WBT for many years to come.”

“From the moment I walked into the legendary WBT RADIO it felt like home,” said WINTERBLE, who previously hosted afternoons at KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO. “I am so thankful for the welcome and support I received from our clients, listeners, and incredible staff over these past 3 years. I am truly honored to continue this relationship with the best creators in the business. I am particularly grateful for the support of URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE, and MARSHA LANDESS, (URBAN ONE CEO/Pres.) ALFRED LIGGINS, (RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA CEO) DAVID KANTOR, (PD) MIKE SCHAEFER, and (agent) KRAIG KITCHIN in helping me to realize this professional dream. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of us.”

