Adding YEA Networks

ARC SOFTWARE and YEA NETWORKS have entered into an agreement establishing ARC as its primary affiliate research and maintenance platform. ARC, developed by former SUN BROADCAST GROUP CEO JASON BAILEY, is a cloud-based SaaS that allows producers, radio networks and affiliate sales groups to quickly research, analyze, digitally sign and communicate with each other, streamlining the affiliation and reporting process. It also includes access to over 50,000 contacts and fully integrated station FCC and NIELSEN performance data.

YEA NETWORKS President SHAWN NUNN commented, “ARC was a missing piece in our arsenal. It’ll save a ton of time and allow us to focus on growing our brands even faster.”

ARC SOFTWARE's JASON BAILEY added, “When I originally built ARC over five years ago, [YEA Director/Affiliate Sales] SCOTT KERR was using it through his relationship with SUN. I love that we finally get to welcome him and the YEA NETWORKS crew back to the ARC family. From 'The GREG BEHARRELL Show' to 'TINO COCHINO Radio,' the brands that YEA now trusts in ARC is both humbling and exciting.”

YEA Networks joins SPARKNET, AURN, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, ADLARGE, SUPERADIO, ENTRAVISION, KEY NETWORKS and other who rely on ARC for their affiliate research and affiliate automation.

To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.

