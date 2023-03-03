Acquisition

Streaming technology company TUNED GLOBAL has acquired SWEDEN's PACEMAKER for an undisclosed price. PACEMAKER holds patents for artificial intelligence DJ applications.

“Our ultimate goal is to help our clients create more engagement for their end users,” said TUNED GLOBAL Managing Dir. CON RASO. “Thanks to PACEMAKER, TUNED GLOBAL extends its B2B streaming technology dominance by now offering enhanced AI tools that will hook and excite users as part of our white-label music apps, as well as in a standalone product for companies who aren’t yet our customers.”

“We believe that with TUNED GLOBAL, PACEMAKER’s full-stack, mobile-first tech will reach a wider audience and we’ll be able to improve the music experience for TUNED GLOBAL’s clients. An obvious fit is in the wellness industry, but we think it’s much broader than that,” said PACEMAKER CEO JONAS NORBERG. “Our AI DJ is so good that it can improve the experience of any playlist, creating seamless, great-sounding, well-timed transitions between songs and audio.”

