Tino Cochino Radio

YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO is making a move to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS. Beginning MONDAY (3/6), the show goes to late nights 10p - 2a (CT). The show had previously aired in the market at CUMULUS Top 40 KLIF (HOT 93-3).

COCHINO commented, "When I was 14, one of my first concerts was *NSYNC in DALLAS where I met KIDD KRADDICK. I was in awe. Now, not only am I partnered with the company he created for syndication, but I’m also on the same station that he helped grow to legendary status. It’s amazing! This opportunity means the world and I’m so grateful to continue our growth with iHEARTMEDIA."

iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS SVPP PATRICK DAVIS added "TINO's unique content creates a special bond with listeners that is impossible to duplicate. We're excited for TINO COCHINO to join our team at 106.1 KISS FM!"

See the announcement video here and get more information on the show from Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.

