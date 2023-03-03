Ready To Party?

ELVIS DURAN’s Spring Break featuring ONEREPUBLIC is coming to HARD ROCK LIVE at SEMINOLE HARD ROCK CASINO & HOTEL in HOLLYWOOD, FL on MAY 11!

ELVIS will be joined by the Y100 MORNING SHOW from sister Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, where they'll start the day with a live broadcast from the hotel, followed by a night of performances featuring ONEREPUBLIC and more artists to be announced.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 10 at 10a (ET). All seats are reserved. Visit www.myhrl.com for more information.

