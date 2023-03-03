New Station For Denver

AUDACY will launch KQKS-HD2-K276FK (FRONT RANGE COUNTRY 103.1)/DENVER, a new, '90s-based Country station. The company is moving previous format COMEDY103.1 to KQMT-99.5 HD2 and the AUDACY app.

The new station will encompass more than three decades of Country music, centered on hits from stars like GARTH BROOKS, GEORGE STRAIT, SHANIA TWAIN, BROOKS & DUNN, TOBY KEITH, ALAN JACKSON, REBA McENTIRE, TIM McGRAW and TRISHA YEARWOOD, as well as ZAC BROWN BAND, BRAD PAISLEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KENNY CHESNEY and BLAKE SHELTON.

AUDACY DENVER SVP/Market Manager MICAH GOLDBERG said, “We’re thrilled to launch FRONT RANGE COUNTRY 103.1 and add Country music to our portfolio for the people of COLORADO. Whether you’re mending a broken heart or getting ready for a night out with friends, this new station will serve as the perfect blend of music from Country’s most popular era.”

