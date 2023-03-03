Wallen (Photo: Happy Monday)

BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN teamed up with SPOTIFY to play a surprise show on the baseball field at his former high school in KNOX COUNTY, TN last night (3/2). He personally shared news of the show earlier in the day with GIBBS HIGH SCHOOL's senior class in the school's auditorium. The move came just ahead of TODAY's (3/3) release of his new album, ONE THNG AT A TIME.

In a set lasting more than an hour, WALLEN played hits and eight new songs from the album for senior class members, faculty, the school's baseball team and other local guests, including WALLEN's parents, son and both grandmothers. Guests were able to create their own GIBBS HIGH SCHOOL baseball card as a souvenir, write notes on album-themed postcards, and participate in games and activities and concessions stationed on the field.

WALLEN, who graduated from the school in 2011, was presented with a 2021 championship ring from baseball coach GEFF DAVIS. The Country superstar gave back, presenting a $35,000 check to the school on behalf of his MORGAN WALLEN FOUNDATION, to go toward providing musical instruments for the school's choral and band departments, as well as a new field cart for the athletic department.

SPOTIFY'S Head of NASHVILLE Label Partnerships BRITTANY SCHAFFER commented, "The impact that MORGAN has had on both the Country genre and SPOTIFY is undeniable. He is one of the most streamed artists on our platform, and we are thrilled to celebrate his new album with a deeply personal event in his hometown. We cannot wait to watch fans connect with his new music in person and on our platform once the record comes out this week."

WALLEN will continue his album release celebration by playing a free show TONIGHT (3/3) at NASHILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA. With a limit of just two per person, tickets for the show were distributed YESTERDAY in just over three hours.





Wallen (c) with Big Loud partner/CEO Seth England (l) and Spotify's Schaffer (Photo: Spotify) Wallen (c) gets a jersey from Spotify's Miller Guth (l) and Jackie Augustus (Photo: Spotify)







