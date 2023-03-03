New Strategic Partnership

MAMMOTH, INC. AND AG ENTERTAINMENT TOURING announced a new strategic partnership, combining their services in the Hip Hop & Rap marketplace in arenas, venues, and festivals.

MAMMOTH Co-Owner JOSH HUNT said, “MAMMOTH has been working with AG for several years now on various projects and we felt it was time to create a more formal partnership. Working with our friends and growing together in a mutually beneficial way is what we’re all about at MAMMOTH, and our work with JAMES [CRAWFORD] and ALEX [GIDEWON] is a continuation of that philosophy.”

