Sold

The price by which BRAD FUHR's KGAY PSP is buying CHANNEL Q affiliate KQPS/PALM DESERT-PALM SPRINGS, CA from AUDACY ATLAS LLC is $600,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. The price was not included in FUHR's announcement of the deal (NET NEWS 3/1).

In other filings with the FCC, GERALD BENAVIDES is selling Tejano KXQT/STANTON, TX and CHRISTINA BENAVIDES is selling K266BT/BIG SPRING, TX to PERMIAN BASIN BROADCASTING, LLC for $330,000. GERALD BENAVIDES acquired KXQT for $275,000 in APRIL; the same amount is assigned to KXQT as its value in the current deal.

AGM NEVADA, LLC is selling Bilingual Rhythmic KJFA-A/BELEN, NM to KD RADIO, INC. for $50,000.

TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC is selling Silent WWNT-A/WINSTON-SALEM, NC to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION for $15,000.

And OZARK COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Country KLYR-A/CLARKSVILLE, AR to RADIO LA RAZA, LLC for $5,000.

